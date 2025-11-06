CM Siddaramaiah blames Centre for sugarcane growers agitation in Karnataka.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:26 IST
- Country:
- India
CM Siddaramaiah blames Centre for sugarcane growers agitation in Karnataka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Centre decided fair and remunerative price on sugarcane, sugar regulation, not us: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
Govt saved over Rs 4 lakh cr via direct benefit transfer; 25 cr people have been pulled out of multi-dimensional poverty in last decade: FM.
Govt emphasises technology-led growth; cost of data declined to Rs 10/GB from Rs 300/GB in 2014: FM Sitharaman.
Karnataka HC directs govt to approach single judge bench on matter involving curbs on activities in public spaces.
Govt Expands $200M Gas Security Fund to Tackle Energy Crisis and Boost Supply