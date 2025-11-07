DMK seeks urgent hearing in SC on its plea challenging EC’s decision to conduct Special Intensive Revision in Tamil Nadu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:02 IST
- Country:
- India
DMK seeks urgent hearing in SC on its plea challenging EC's decision to conduct Special Intensive Revision in Tamil Nadu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Hear Plea for Independent Air India Crash Investigation
SC seeks replies of Centre, DGCA on plea of father of pilot killed in Air India plane crash for independent probe.
SC agrees to hear on Nov 11 pleas against Election Commission's decision to conduct nationwide SIR exercise.
SC agrees to hear on Tuesday plea of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK against SIR.
Hidden Camera Scandal Sparks Protest at Tamil Nadu Women's Hostel