Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Banaras railway station in Varanasi.
PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 08-11-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 08:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Banaras railway station in Varanasi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Our endeavour is to make visiting Varanasi, staying here a special experience for everyone: PM after flagging off 4 new Vande Bharat trains.
Devotees visiting pilgrim sites in Varanasi have contributed thousands of crores of rupees to economy of UP: PM Modi.
Infrastructure a major factor in economic growth of developed countries, India also moving fast on path of development: PM in Varanasi.
India Enhances Connectivity with Four New Vande Bharat Express Trains
Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Landmark Projects in Guwahati, Ushering New Era of Connectivity