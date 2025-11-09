Like Haryana, I believe 'vote theft' also took place in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-11-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 09:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Like Haryana, I believe 'vote theft' also took place in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh
- Haryana
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SIR a bid to institutionalise 'vote theft', claims Rahul Gandhi
Democracy is being attacked, Ambedkar's Constitution is being attacked: Rahul Gandhi on his 'vote theft' claims.
'Vote theft' is an issue and Special Intensive Revision is about covering it up, claims Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh's Pachmarhi.
Rahul Gandhi asks new district chiefs in MP to work at grassroots level, be upright
Rahul Gandhi's 'dukaan' will be shut in Bihar as INDIA bloc will be wiped out in polls: Shah