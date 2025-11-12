J-K Police detain Haryana preacher in connection with terror module operating from Faridabad, bring him to Srinagar: officials.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-11-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 09:02 IST
- Country:
- India
J-K Police detain Haryana preacher in connection with terror module operating from Faridabad, bring him to Srinagar: officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Al-Falah University Under Investigation for Links to Terror Module
Preacher's Arrest Unravels University-Linked Terror Module in India
India Rebuts Pakistan's Claims Amid Terror Allegations
NIA Takes Charge of Red Fort Blast: Links to Pulwama Doctor and Inter-State Terror Module
Cracking the Red Fort Explosion: Unveiling the Jaish-e-Mohammad Module