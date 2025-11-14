JD(U)'s Ram Chandra Sada wins Alauli by 35,732 votes, defeating RJD candidate Rambriksh Sada: EC.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:06 IST
JD(U)'s Ram Chandra Sada wins Alauli by 35,732 votes, defeating RJD candidate Rambriksh Sada: EC.
