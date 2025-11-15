We have increased medical facilities in tribal areas as they face threat of sickle cell anaemia: PM Modi in Gujarat's Dediapada.
PTI | Dediapada | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:10 IST
- Country:
- India
