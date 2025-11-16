India's commitment to climate adaptation, renewable energy offers blueprint for balancing growth with sustainability: Top UNDP official.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 11:20 IST
- Country:
- India
India's commitment to climate adaptation, renewable energy offers blueprint for balancing growth with sustainability: Top UNDP official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's experience shows that economic growth and social inclusion can advance together: Top UNDP official.
Tunisia's Agricultural Surge Drives Economic Growth
Andhra Pradesh Unveils 50,000-Acre Land Bank for Economic Growth
New Leadership Elevates Bridgestone India's Vision for Sustainability
TAFE's Tractor Innovation: Cultivating the Future with Sustainability