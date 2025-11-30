Left Menu

Pope doubles down on two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians in first airborne news conference on way to Lebanon, reports AP.

PTI | Aboardthepapalplane | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:52 IST
Pope doubles down on two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians in first airborne news conference on way to Lebanon, reports AP.

Pope doubles down on two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians in first airborne news conference on way to Lebanon, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndianOil Total Pvt Ltd Launches Advanced Bitumen Derivatives Plant in Chennai

IndianOil Total Pvt Ltd Launches Advanced Bitumen Derivatives Plant in Chenn...

 India
2
Swiss Billionaire Advocates Progressive Wealth Taxation

Swiss Billionaire Advocates Progressive Wealth Taxation

 Switzerland
3
Children Injured in Dual Bus Collision Near Rohtak

Children Injured in Dual Bus Collision Near Rohtak

 India
4
SC refuses to extend time limit for uploading of Waqf property details on UMEED portal.

SC refuses to extend time limit for uploading of Waqf property details on UM...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025