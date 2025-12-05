Today should be the day with highest number of cancellations, as we are doing all that is necessary for progressive improvement: IndiGo.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:37 IST
Today should be the day with highest number of cancellations, as we are doing all that is necessary for progressive improvement: IndiGo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Repo Rate Strategy: RBI's Balancing Act Amid Inflation and Growth
RBI Governor Clarifies Rupee Strategy Amid Forex Fluctuations
IndiGo's prolonged, unorthodox lean manpower strategy caused current disruption: Pilots' body FIP
Congress Gears Up for Uttarakhand Elections: Strategy Meeting with Kharge and Gandhi
Maharashtra Politics: Raut's Bold Claims on BJP's Strategy Against Shinde-Led Shiv Sena