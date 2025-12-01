Meloni Advocates for Unified Peace Strategy in Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni highlighted the importance of a united stance between Europe and the United States on peace efforts in Ukraine. Her comments came following discussions with key European figures and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Meloni expressed admiration for Zelenskiy's constructive handling of the peace talks. She urged Russia to make a tangible contribution towards a peaceful resolution, demonstrating her commitment to achieving stability in the region.

The Italian leader's call for unity underscores the crucial international cooperation required to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with the hope of paving the way for long-lasting peace.

