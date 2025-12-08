Nightclub fire: Owners Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra flew to Phuket on Sunday; Goa Police coordinating with Interpol, say officials.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Nightclub fire: Owners Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra flew to Phuket on Sunday; Goa Police coordinating with Interpol, say officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Escape to Phuket: Owners of Tragic Goa Nightclub Blaze on the Run
Nightclub Inferno: Luthra Brothers' Escape to Phuket
Crisis in the Skies: Calls for Investigation into IndiGo Disruptions
Controversy Unfolds: Punjab Police Investigation into Election Audio Leak
Tragic Fire at Goa Nightclub: Arrests and Investigations Unfold