Empowering Women: Delhi Metro Campaign on Health and Safety

The Union health ministry, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, launched a month-long campaign on women's and girls' health through Delhi Metro from Sultanpur station. The initiative aims to highlight critical topics like women's safety, mental health, digital inclusion, and awareness on tuberculosis and prenatal diagnostics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:11 IST
The Union health ministry, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, has initiated a significant month-long campaign focusing on the health and well-being of women and girls, utilizing the Delhi Metro as a vehicle for change. The campaign, which began on December 10 and will conclude on January 10, aims to inform millions of commuters about crucial issues.

Messages focusing on women's safety, the importance of mental health support, digital inclusion, prenatal diagnostic techniques, and tuberculosis awareness will be displayed prominently on Metro trains and select stations. Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava emphasized the campaign's mission to reach a broad segment of society, underlining the importance of healthy women for the progress of families and the nation.

Catharina Boehme of the World Health Organization highlighted that this campaign signifies the start of continued efforts to advocate for women's and girls' health and well-being, emphasizing that healthy women contribute to healthy communities and nations. India continues to bolster women's health with initiatives like the Nirbhaya Fund and Ayushman Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

