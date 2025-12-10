When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
BJP has lost more elections than it has won, but we never questioned Election Commission: Amit Shah in LS.
No link between PM Modi's tour programme and announcement of elections; PM is always among the people: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.