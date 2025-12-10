Brookfield India REIT Secures Rs 3,500 Crore for Bengaluru Acquisition

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has successfully raised Rs 3,500 crore by offering units to investors, earmarking these funds for the acquisition of a Bengaluru property.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Brookfield India REIT revealed securing Rs 3,500 crore via a Qualified Institutional Placement, marking an oversubscription exceeding three times. Notable investors included SBI Mutual Fund, PPFAS, and Kotak Mutual Fund.

The newly acquired Ecoworld, a premier 48-acre, 7.7 million square feet office campus on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, will elevate the operating portfolio to over 32 million square feet with a gross asset value surpassing Rs 53,000 crores.