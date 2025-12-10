Brookfield India REIT Secures Rs 3,500 Crore for Bengaluru Acquisition
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust raised Rs 3,500 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement to acquire Ecoworld, a major office campus in Bengaluru. The oversubscribed issue saw participation from leading investors and will expand the portfolio to over 32 million square feet.
- Country:
- India
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has successfully raised Rs 3,500 crore by offering units to investors, earmarking these funds for the acquisition of a Bengaluru property.
In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Brookfield India REIT revealed securing Rs 3,500 crore via a Qualified Institutional Placement, marking an oversubscription exceeding three times. Notable investors included SBI Mutual Fund, PPFAS, and Kotak Mutual Fund.
The newly acquired Ecoworld, a premier 48-acre, 7.7 million square feet office campus on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, will elevate the operating portfolio to over 32 million square feet with a gross asset value surpassing Rs 53,000 crores.
ALSO READ
Junior Champs League Ignites Student Spirit at Bengaluru Schools
Tragic Discovery: Missing Bengaluru Student Found Dead
Embassy Greenshore: Redefining Affordable Luxury Living in North Bengaluru
Namma Bengaluru Challenge '26: Pioneering Urban Climate Solutions
Innovative Garbage Solution: Black Soldier Fly to the Rescue in Bengaluru