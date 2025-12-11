We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments: PM Modi on talks with Trump.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:39 IST
We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments: PM Modi on talks with Trump.
