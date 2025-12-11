Left Menu

Amnesty International Report Unveils Crimes Against Humanity by Hamas

A new report by Amnesty International documents crimes against humanity committed by Hamas during an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The report, based on extensive interviews and analysis, details atrocities including murder and torture. Israel disputes the report’s scope, while Hamas denies the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:36 IST
Amnesty International Report Unveils Crimes Against Humanity by Hamas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amnesty International has released a bombshell report revealing that the Palestinian militant group Hamas committed crimes against humanity in its October assault on southern Israel. The report scrutinizes detailed evidence, including communications and testimonies, linking Hamas to systematic attacks on civilians.

The comprehensive analysis involved interviews with survivors, forensic experts, and the review of over 350 videos and photos. Amnesty's findings accuse Hamas of heinous acts such as murder, imprisonment, torture, and sexual abuse, all part of a coordinated attack on civilians. The group urges accountability for these grave violations.

Hamas has officially denied any wrongdoing, urging Amnesty to withdraw its report. Meanwhile, Israel criticized the report for not encompassing the full severity of the attacks. The Israe-Hamas conflict continues to have devastating ramifications for the region, with Israel facing genocide accusations following its military response in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025