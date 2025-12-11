Amnesty International Report Unveils Crimes Against Humanity by Hamas
A new report by Amnesty International documents crimes against humanity committed by Hamas during an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The report, based on extensive interviews and analysis, details atrocities including murder and torture. Israel disputes the report’s scope, while Hamas denies the allegations.
Amnesty International has released a bombshell report revealing that the Palestinian militant group Hamas committed crimes against humanity in its October assault on southern Israel. The report scrutinizes detailed evidence, including communications and testimonies, linking Hamas to systematic attacks on civilians.
The comprehensive analysis involved interviews with survivors, forensic experts, and the review of over 350 videos and photos. Amnesty's findings accuse Hamas of heinous acts such as murder, imprisonment, torture, and sexual abuse, all part of a coordinated attack on civilians. The group urges accountability for these grave violations.
Hamas has officially denied any wrongdoing, urging Amnesty to withdraw its report. Meanwhile, Israel criticized the report for not encompassing the full severity of the attacks. The Israe-Hamas conflict continues to have devastating ramifications for the region, with Israel facing genocide accusations following its military response in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
