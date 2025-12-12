EU indefinitely freezes Russian assets to stop Moscow-friendly Hungary and Slovakia from vetoing their use for Ukraine, reports AP.
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:31 IST
EU indefinitely freezes Russian assets to stop Moscow-friendly Hungary and Slovakia from vetoing their use for Ukraine, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- Russian assets
- Ukraine
- Hungary
- Slovakia
- geopolitical tensions
- European Union
- Moscow
- influence
- veto
ALSO READ
European Union Unfreezes Strategy: Russian Assets on Indefinite Hold to Support Ukraine
Slovakia's Fierce Debate: Whistleblower Law Sparks Political Turmoil
Slovakia's Parliamentary Upheaval: Unrest Over Whistleblower Reforms
Geopolitical Tensions and Policy Divergence: Navigating Emerging Markets
Cyprus Champions Moldova's EU Accession Amidst Geopolitical Tensions