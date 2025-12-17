Senate passes $901 billion defence bill that demands Secretary Hegseth provide video of strikes on alleged drug boats, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:03 IST
Senate passes $901 billion defence bill that demands Secretary Hegseth provide video of strikes on alleged drug boats, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- defense
- Senate
- bill
- Hegseth
- drug boats
- strikes
- transparency
- accountability
- military
- legislation
ALSO READ
Smog Strikes T20I: A Game Called Off Amid Confusion Over Air Quality Data
Sebi's Investment Disclosure Dilemma: Privacy vs. Transparency
Tragedy Strikes: Explosion at West Bengal Ice Cream Factory
Global Headlines: Strikes, Sanctions, and Shocking Crimes
Sebi Greenlights Major Reforms for Market Clarity and Transparency