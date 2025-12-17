Left Menu

Senate passes $901 billion defence bill that demands Secretary Hegseth provide video of strikes on alleged drug boats, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:03 IST
