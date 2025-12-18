NIA arrests J-K resident Yasir Ahmad Dar in connection with Red Fort area blast case; 9th arrest in case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
NIA arrests J-K resident Yasir Ahmad Dar in connection with Red Fort area blast case; 9th arrest in case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Honour Killing: Brothers Arrested for Sister's Murder
Crackdown on Crime: Shooter Arrests Unveil Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Network
Inter-state Burglary Ring Uncovered: Arrests in Patna
Major Drug Bust in Hanumangarh: Peddlers Arrested
Court Orders Arrest of Hizbul Mujahideen Chief in Terror Case