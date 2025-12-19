NHRC takes cognisance of death of 6 children who tested HIV positive after blood transfusion in MP hospital, issues notice to states, UTs.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:53 IST
- Country:
- India
NHRC takes cognisance of death of 6 children who tested HIV positive after blood transfusion in MP hospital, issues notice to states, UTs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NHRC takes cognisance of case of 6 children testing HIV positive after blood transfusion in MP hospital, issues notice to states, UTs.
Vivanta Hotel to Debut in Vellore, Elevating Hospitality Scene
Global Health Leaders Unite: Traditional Medicine in Modern Healthcare
Have agreed to integrate safe, effective traditional medicine into health systems, especially private healthcare: WHO D-G Tedros Ghebreyesus.
Healthcare Showdown: Midterm Elections Hang in the Balance