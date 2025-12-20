We will make all efforts to bring development in Bengal; give BJP a chance to form double-engine govt in state: PM at Nadia rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 13:59 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
We will end TMC’s 'Maha jungle raj' in Bengal, where corruption, nepotism, appeasement politics are ruling the roost: Modi in Nadia.
TMC opposing SIR to save infiltrators from getting identified, claims PM at Nadia rally.