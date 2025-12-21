Congress didn't make efforts to modernise Namrup fertiliser plant, find solutions to problems faced by farmers, alleges PM at Assam rally.
PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:38 IST
- Country:
- India
