I've just spoken with India's PM Narendra Modi following conclusion of NZ-India Free Trade Agreement: New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:21 IST
