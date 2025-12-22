National Herald case: Delhi HC seeks reply of Sonia, Rahul Gandhi on ED plea to stay trial court order; lists matter on Mar 12, 2026.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:45 IST
- Country:
- India
