Modi has made Deendayal's Antyodaya vision as his mission, to ensure coverage of all poor for government schemes sans discrimination: PM Modi.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Modi has made Deendayal's Antyodaya vision as his mission, to ensure coverage of all poor for government schemes sans discrimination: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Deendayal
- Antyodaya
- vision
- inclusivity
- government
- schemes
- poor
- equality
- mission
ALSO READ
About 25 cr people were covered under social security schemes before 2014; today this number is 95 cr: PM Modi in Lucknow.
BJP is proud that our government had the opportunity to tear down the wall of Article 370: PM Modi in Lucknow.
Uttarakhand Government Forms Inquiry Committee for Forest Land Lease Case
Tamil Nadu Government Agrees to Permanently Employ 1,000 Nurses
Controversy Surrounds Proposed Government Inquiry into Devastating Hamas Attack