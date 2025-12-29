Himanta Biswa Sarma govt in Assam freed over 1 lakh bighas of land from Bangladeshi infiltrators, claims Amit Shah in Nagaon.
PTI | Borduwa | Updated: 29-12-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 13:58 IST
PM not only ensured protection of Assam's cultural identity but also focused on state's development: Amit Shah at Nagaon rally.
Congress considered infiltrators, who threatened Assam's people, their culture, identity, as its vote bank, alleges Amit Shah in Nagaon.