Karnataka to Boost Security for Safe New Year Celebrations
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed police to ensure safety during New Year celebrations, focusing on the protection of women and managing crowds in key Bengaluru areas. Measures include deploying additional police, ensuring BMTC bus availability post-midnight, and enforcing strict action against drug activities and other miscreant behaviors.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday directed the police to enhance security measures to ensure safe New Year celebrations across Bengaluru, emphasizing the protection of women and crowd management in key areas.
During a meeting with various department officials, he stressed deploying sufficient police personnel, including women officers, and having control rooms and help desks ready to avoid any untoward incidents. Siddaramaiah emphasized the availability of BMTC buses post-midnight for safe commutes after celebrations.
Addressing potential miscreant activities, the Chief Minister mandated a strict crackdown on bike wheeling and drug-related acts, asserting they won't be tolerated. The meeting convened top officials, including the Home Minister and the City Police Commissioner, to strategize effective execution of these measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bengaluru Tightens Security for New Year’s Eve
Security Hurdles and Weather Woes Slash Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage
Rishikesh Protests Erupt Over Forest Land Survey, Intensifies Security
Zelenskiy's Call for Lasting U.S. Security Guarantees
Bengaluru Gears Up for Massive New Year Celebration with 20,000 Police Deployed