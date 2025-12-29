Karnataka to Boost Security for Safe New Year Celebrations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday directed the police to enhance security measures to ensure safe New Year celebrations across Bengaluru, emphasizing the protection of women and crowd management in key areas.

During a meeting with various department officials, he stressed deploying sufficient police personnel, including women officers, and having control rooms and help desks ready to avoid any untoward incidents. Siddaramaiah emphasized the availability of BMTC buses post-midnight for safe commutes after celebrations.

Addressing potential miscreant activities, the Chief Minister mandated a strict crackdown on bike wheeling and drug-related acts, asserting they won't be tolerated. The meeting convened top officials, including the Home Minister and the City Police Commissioner, to strategize effective execution of these measures.

