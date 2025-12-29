We signed peace accords with militant outfits, 92 pc of clauses of these agreements fulfilled: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Assam.
PTI | Borduwa | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:03 IST
- Country:
- India
We signed peace accords with militant outfits, 92 pc of clauses of these agreements fulfilled: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Assam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
We will identify all Bangladeshi infiltrators not only from Assam but also from rest of India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Stability Amid Tensions: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Update
Kosovo's Election Dilemma: A Quest for Stability
Myanmar's Controversial Election: Stability or Illusion?
Touadera's Pursuit for Third Term: A Test of Stability and Influence in Central African Republic