Left Menu

Saudi Arabia says it bombs Yemen port city of Mukalla over shipment of weapons for separatists that arrived from UAE, reports AP.

PTI | Saulieu | Updated: 30-12-2025 07:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 07:55 IST
Saudi Arabia says it bombs Yemen port city of Mukalla over shipment of weapons for separatists that arrived from UAE, reports AP.

Saudi Arabia says it bombs Yemen port city of Mukalla over shipment of weapons for separatists that arrived from UAE, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un Ramps Up Rocket Production Amidst Strategic Military Visits

Kim Jong Un Ramps Up Rocket Production Amidst Strategic Military Visits

 Global
2
Khaleda Zia: A Legacy of Resilience and Political Prowess

Khaleda Zia: A Legacy of Resilience and Political Prowess

 Bangladesh
3
Trump Urges Netanyahu to Rethink West Bank Policies

Trump Urges Netanyahu to Rethink West Bank Policies

 Global
4
Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's Unyielding Leader and Mother of Democracy

Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's Unyielding Leader and Mother of Democracy

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025