First step towards harmony is removing feelings of discrimination from one's mind and treating everyone as one’s own: Mohan Bhagwat.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:06 IST
- Country:
- India
First step towards harmony is removing feelings of discrimination from one's mind and treating everyone as one's own: Mohan Bhagwat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Komkar Community Unites for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Pre-Feasibility Report
BJP Faces Backlash from Brahmin Lawmakers: Internal Strife Over Community Meetings
Justice Sought in Fursatganj: A Community's Outcry
Jharkhand: Education key to development for tribal community, says President Murmu
Rogue Wolves of Kaiserganj: A Community Under Siege