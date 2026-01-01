Authorities say it's too early to determine cause of New Year's fire in Swiss bar that killed dozens but rule out attack, reports AP.
PTI | Crans-Montana | Updated: 01-01-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:18 IST
Authorities say it's too early to determine cause of New Year's fire in Swiss bar that killed dozens but rule out attack, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mystery Stabbing in Bengaluru Sparks Investigation
Mysterious Blast Rocks Nalagarh: Investigation Underway
Finnish Authorities Seize Ship in Undersea Cable Sabotage Probe
Finnish Authorities Seize Suspected Twin Cable Damaging Vessel Fitburg
Undersea Mystery: Finnish Authorities Seize Russian Ship Amid Telecom Sabotage Fears