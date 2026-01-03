FAA bans US commercial flights in Venezuela airspace over ''ongoing military activity'' ahead of explosions in Caracas, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:35 IST
