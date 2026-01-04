China Demands Release of Venezuelan Leaders Amid US-Venezuela Tensions

China has called for the immediate release of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife from US custody, urging resolution through dialogue rather than force. In a statement on Sunday, China expressed grave concern over the situation, highlighting the violation of international law and norms by the United States.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the US airstrikes on Venezuela, terming them as hegemonic acts and serious breaches of international law. China emphasized the importance of respecting Venezuelan sovereignty and maintaining peace in the Latin American and Caribbean regions.

China's strategic relationship with Venezuela, deeply rooted in political and energy cooperation, faces a significant challenge with the US actions. As a major investor in Venezuela, China has expressed its disapproval, urging the US to adhere to international laws and the UN Charter.