Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray unveil their alliance manifesto for Mumbai civic polls.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray unveil their alliance manifesto for Mumbai civic polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maduro's Drug Empire: From Venezuelan Politics to American Courts
Mumbai's Political Pulse Rises Ahead of BMC Elections
U.S. Captures Maduro in Venezuela: A New Chapter in Latin American Politics
Fadnavis Vows to Shape Mumbai's Future in BMC Elections
High-Stakes Bidding: Mumbai Dangals' Strategic Wins at Pro Wrestling League Auction