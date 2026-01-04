Sports and Politics: A Delicate Balance

Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy has voiced a strong objection to the blending of sports and politics, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Kolkata Knight Riders' Bangladeshi player recruitment. His comments come after Mustafizur Rahman, a Bangladesh pacer, was released by the IPL franchise following instructions from the BCCI, attributed to rising diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh.

Addressing concerns from various quarters about KKR's choice to recruit Bangladeshi players given the current political climate between the neighboring countries, Roy remained adamant that political issues should not spill into cricket. He underscored the international nature of the IPL, where players are recruited from around the globe, indicating that nationality should not be a determining factor amid political unease.

Roy, a devoted cricket enthusiast, insisted that political affairs in Bangladesh should be resolved through diplomatic channels, cautioning against dragging sports into the fray. His stance highlights the broader challenge of maintaining a clear line between athletic competition and geopolitical dynamics.

