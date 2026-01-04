Sports and Politics: A Delicate Balance
Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy emphasized the need to separate sports from politics, amidst controversy over Kolkata Knight Riders' decision to release Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman. Roy argued against political interference in player selection, amid heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh.
Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy has voiced a strong objection to the blending of sports and politics, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Kolkata Knight Riders' Bangladeshi player recruitment. His comments come after Mustafizur Rahman, a Bangladesh pacer, was released by the IPL franchise following instructions from the BCCI, attributed to rising diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh.
Addressing concerns from various quarters about KKR's choice to recruit Bangladeshi players given the current political climate between the neighboring countries, Roy remained adamant that political issues should not spill into cricket. He underscored the international nature of the IPL, where players are recruited from around the globe, indicating that nationality should not be a determining factor amid political unease.
Roy, a devoted cricket enthusiast, insisted that political affairs in Bangladesh should be resolved through diplomatic channels, cautioning against dragging sports into the fray. His stance highlights the broader challenge of maintaining a clear line between athletic competition and geopolitical dynamics.
