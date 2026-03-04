Left Menu

Kerala Embraces Malayalam: Official Language Bill Signed into Law

Kerala's Governor signed the Malayalam Language Bill 2025, making Malayalam the sole official language in the state. Despite opposition from Karnataka, provisions protect linguistic minorities' rights. The Bill mandates Malayalam in schools but allows exemptions for non-native speakers. Kerala's CM assured linguistic freedom remains protected.

Thiruvananthapuram | 04-03-2026
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar signed the Malayalam Language Bill 2025, designating Malayalam as the sole official language of the state. Lok Bhavan sources revealed the signing occurred Wednesday, marking a pivotal step in promoting Kerala's linguistic heritage.

The Bill, passed by the Assembly in October of the previous year, faced opposition from Karnataka. Concerns were raised about its impact on linguistic minorities living near the border, particularly students. However, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured protections for non-Malayalam speakers, emphasizing a non-obstante clause safeguarding rights.

Provisions within the Bill guarantee that no language will be imposed, maintaining linguistic freedoms. Non-Malayalam speakers in notified areas can continue using their languages for official communication. While Malayalam becomes mandatory up to the 10th grade in schools, exemptions are available for students from other states and countries, ensuring educational inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

