Kerala Embraces Malayalam: Official Language Bill Signed into Law

In a significant move, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar signed the Malayalam Language Bill 2025, designating Malayalam as the sole official language of the state. Lok Bhavan sources revealed the signing occurred Wednesday, marking a pivotal step in promoting Kerala's linguistic heritage.

The Bill, passed by the Assembly in October of the previous year, faced opposition from Karnataka. Concerns were raised about its impact on linguistic minorities living near the border, particularly students. However, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured protections for non-Malayalam speakers, emphasizing a non-obstante clause safeguarding rights.

Provisions within the Bill guarantee that no language will be imposed, maintaining linguistic freedoms. Non-Malayalam speakers in notified areas can continue using their languages for official communication. While Malayalam becomes mandatory up to the 10th grade in schools, exemptions are available for students from other states and countries, ensuring educational inclusivity.

