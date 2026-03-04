EU Cautions Members on Soaring Gas Prices Amid Middle East Tensions

The European Union has sounded an alarm to member states over escalating gas prices triggered by the Iran crisis. Officials reported on Wednesday that the EU perceives no immediate threat to energy supplies, hence no emergency measures are planned. However, the global oil and gas markets have experienced significant disruptions due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, including halted Qatari LNG production and blocked shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub showing a slight decline on Wednesday, prices spiked to three-year highs on Tuesday. The EU Commission briefed members via videocalls, citing concerns over the price surge but confirming the stability of current supplies. Current gas storage levels are 30% full, markedly 9% below the same period last year, raising concerns about preparedness for winter.

While Europe has lessened its reliance on Middle Eastern LNG by increasing imports from the United States, high prices are a significant concern, especially given past volatility linked to geopolitical tensions. EU countries are mandated to have storage levels at 90% capacity by November to ensure winter readiness. The ongoing conflict's ripple effects have stirred anxiety, reminiscent of the 2022 energy crisis after Russia cut supplies following its invasion of Ukraine.

