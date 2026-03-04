Crude Concerns: Market Slump Amid West Asia Tensions

Shares of oil marketing companies and paint manufacturers saw a second consecutive day of decline as the ongoing conflict in West Asia fueled a spike in crude oil prices.

The tightening global crude market sent Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum stocks tumbling, while Indian Oil and paint companies like Shalimar and Berger Paints also faced losses.

Economists fear that prolonged crude price hikes could exacerbate inflationary pressures and widen India's current account deficit, as reflected in the falling BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices. Global risk sentiment remains uncertain amid these fluctuating oil dynamics and geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)