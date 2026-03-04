Left Menu

Crude Concerns: Market Slump Amid West Asia Tensions

Shares of oil marketing and paint companies declined as crude oil prices surged due to Middle East conflict, affecting the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty. This situation heightens inflation risks and impacts current account deficit amidst overseas investor sell-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:20 IST
Crude Concerns: Market Slump Amid West Asia Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of oil marketing companies and paint manufacturers saw a second consecutive day of decline as the ongoing conflict in West Asia fueled a spike in crude oil prices.

The tightening global crude market sent Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum stocks tumbling, while Indian Oil and paint companies like Shalimar and Berger Paints also faced losses.

Economists fear that prolonged crude price hikes could exacerbate inflationary pressures and widen India's current account deficit, as reflected in the falling BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices. Global risk sentiment remains uncertain amid these fluctuating oil dynamics and geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Private Payrolls Surge: February's Record Job Growth

U.S. Private Payrolls Surge: February's Record Job Growth

 Global
2
Wall Street Rallies Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Insights

Wall Street Rallies Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Insights

 Global
3
Abdullah Advocates Peace Amidst Tensions over West Asia Strikes

Abdullah Advocates Peace Amidst Tensions over West Asia Strikes

 India
4
Family Feud Turns Fatal: Nephew Accused of Murdering Uncle

Family Feud Turns Fatal: Nephew Accused of Murdering Uncle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026