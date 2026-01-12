Left Menu

EC ignoring its own 20 years of statutory corrections, forcing voters to re-establish identity: CM Mamata Banerjee in new letter to CEC.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:50 IST
EC ignoring its own 20 years of statutory corrections, forcing voters to re-establish identity: CM Mamata Banerjee in new letter to CEC.
  • Country:
  • India

EC ignoring its own 20 years of statutory corrections, forcing voters to re-establish identity: CM Mamata Banerjee in new letter to CEC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Teen Delivery Boy Assaulted Over Perfume Dispute in Delhi

Teen Delivery Boy Assaulted Over Perfume Dispute in Delhi

 India
2
Kharge Criticizes Centre's Repeal of MGNREGA and Introduction of VB-G RAM G

Kharge Criticizes Centre's Repeal of MGNREGA and Introduction of VB-G RAM G

 India
3
Tragic Road Accidents in Jharkhand Claim Six Lives

Tragic Road Accidents in Jharkhand Claim Six Lives

 India
4
Minister Reddy Slams Telangana Congress Over Employment Scheme Misinformation

Minister Reddy Slams Telangana Congress Over Employment Scheme Misinformatio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026