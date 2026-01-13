Requirement of prior sanction is contrary to Prevention of Corruption Act; forecloses inquiry and protects corrupt: Justice Nagarathna.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 11:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Requirement of prior sanction is contrary to Prevention of Corruption Act; forecloses inquiry and protects corrupt: Justice Nagarathna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Assam's Tea Tribe Empowerment: A Leap Towards Inclusive Governance
Reviving Andhra Pradesh: Strategic Governance and Renewed Growth
Transforming Sports Governance: New Eligibility Criteria Set for Federations
Iran's Unyielding Protests: A Clash of Governance and Global Politics
Uproar in Goa Assembly Amidst Demands for Accountability on Club Fire Tragedy