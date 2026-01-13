Trump says he's cancelled meetings with Iranian officials, tells protesters 'help is on its way,' without giving details, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:30 IST
Trump says he's cancelled meetings with Iranian officials, tells protesters 'help is on its way,' without giving details, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Iran
- protesters
- meetings
- canceled
- aid
- Associated Press
- tensions
- diplomatic
- relationship
ALSO READ
U.S. Strengthens Defense Ties with Critical Military Aid to Nigeria
Tensions Rise as Denmark Aids US in Atlantic Oil Tanker Interception
Cyprus in Controversy: Presidential Aide Resignation Amid Corruption Claims
High Stakes Courtroom Drama: TMC vs ED Over I-PAC Raid
Naidu Cleared: Court Closes ₹300 Crore Fund Misappropriation Case