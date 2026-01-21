India beat New Zealand by 48 runs in first T20 International in Nagpur.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:47 IST
India beat New Zealand by 48 runs in first T20 International in Nagpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- T20
- International
- cricket
- Nagpur
- New Zealand
- match
- victory
- series
- bowlers
ALSO READ
Abhishek Sharma's Blitzkrieg Leads India to T20 Victory Over New Zealand
Abhishek Sharma's Dashing Play Paves India's Victory Against New Zealand
Abhishek Sharma Lights Up the First T20I with Fastest Fifty Against New Zealand
Bangladesh's matches during the T20 World Cup to be played in India, tournament will proceed as scheduled: ICC.
Alcaraz, Sabalenka, and Gauff Shine Amid Rain-Interrupted Matches at Australian Open