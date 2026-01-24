SIR done in hurry, inadequate time for voters to submit required documents: Amartya Sen to PTI.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
SIR done in hurry, inadequate time for voters to submit required documents: Amartya Sen to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Documents needed for inclusion in electoral rolls often difficult to obtain for underdogs of society: Amartya Sen on SIR.
Ensuring Smooth Electoral Process Amid Logical Discrepancies in West Bengal
Federal Inquiry Paused: A Battle Over Press Freedom and Seized Documents
Lavrov Awaits Documents Post-Ukraine Talks
Real Estate Deception: Fake Flats and Forged Documents