Relief Granted: Jaypee Infratech's Manoj Gaur Secures 14-Day Bail Amidst Money Laundering Allegations

The Patiala House Court has approved a 14-day interim bail for Manoj Gaur, ex-CMD of Jaypee Infratech Ltd., citing his mother's critical health. Arrested on charges of a Rs 13,000 crore money laundering scheme, Gaur contends with ongoing legal challenges despite no personal profit from the alleged diversion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 20:16 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patiala House Court, acknowledging the declining health of Manoj Gaur's mother, has sanctioned a temporary 14-day bail for the former chairman and managing director of Jaypee Infratech Ltd. Gaur, detained since November 18, 2025, faced arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on November 13 in relation to an extensive 2018 money laundering investigation.

Justice Dhirender Rana approved Gaur's bail against two sureties of Rs 5 lakh each. Advocates Siddharth Luthra and Farrukh Khan, representing Gaur, emphasized that his ageing mother's condition necessitates dialysis and requires her son's presence. Conversely, the Special Public Prosecutor Atul Tripathi opposed the move, suggesting other family members could provide care.

The plea highlighted Manoj Gaur's longstanding medical issues and argued that continued imprisonment, given the eight-year-old case particulars and the absence of personal financial gain, contradicts fundamental legal principles. The court previously accepted Gaur's custody demands due to the complexity of the case, involving alleged diversion of Rs 13,000 crore intended for homebuyer projects.

