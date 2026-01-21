Ensuring Smooth Electoral Process Amid Logical Discrepancies in West Bengal
The Election Commission has instructed West Bengal's chief and police officers to maintain law and order during the electoral roll revision. Following the Supreme Court's directive, names on the logical discrepancies list will be displayed at local offices. The revision targets mismatches in voter details and aims for a seamless process.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has issued directives to West Bengal's chief secretary and police chief, emphasizing the need for robust law and order amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
This action follows a Supreme Court ruling that mandated the poll authority to publicly display names on the 'logical discrepancies' list at gram panchayat bhavans and block offices, where relevant documents and objections can be submitted.
Logical discrepancies focus on inconsistencies such as mismatched parental names and questionable age differences with the 2002 voter list. The court has highlighted that 1.25 crore voters are affected and has called for adequate resources at panchayat and block offices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EC Demands Accountability in West Bengal Voter List Scandal
Strengthening Democracy: The Quest for a Pure Voter List
Protests Ignite in West Bengal Over Controversial Voter List Revision
Law and Order Crisis: Is Punjab Becoming a Gangster Haven?
Punjab BJP Calls Out Media Suppression and Law and Order Crisis