Ensuring Smooth Electoral Process Amid Logical Discrepancies in West Bengal

The Election Commission has issued directives to West Bengal's chief secretary and police chief, emphasizing the need for robust law and order amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

This action follows a Supreme Court ruling that mandated the poll authority to publicly display names on the 'logical discrepancies' list at gram panchayat bhavans and block offices, where relevant documents and objections can be submitted.

Logical discrepancies focus on inconsistencies such as mismatched parental names and questionable age differences with the 2002 voter list. The court has highlighted that 1.25 crore voters are affected and has called for adequate resources at panchayat and block offices.

