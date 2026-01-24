Left Menu

Blast on Sirhind Freight Corridor Sparks Security Concerns

A suspected sabotage led to a blast on a railway track in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib, injuring a loco pilot and damaging a train engine. While a terror angle is under investigation, the unverified Khalistan Zindabad Force claimed responsibility, causing security concerns ahead of Republic Day.

Updated: 24-01-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected sabotage resulted in a blast on a railway track in the dedicated freight corridor in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district, injuring a locomotive pilot and damaging the engine, police reported Saturday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range) Nanak Singh stated it's too early to declare a terror-related incident. However, an unverified social media statement from the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force claimed responsibility for the Friday night explosion.

The incident raised security concerns ahead of Republic Day on January 26, as authorities work swiftly with multiple agencies, ensuring those responsible are apprehended quickly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

