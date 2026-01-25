Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away at 90, says close friend Satish Jacob.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 16:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away at 90, says close friend Satish Jacob.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mark Tully
- journalist
- legacy
- India
- international media
- Satish Jacob
- renowned
- passing
- obituary
ALSO READ
India Initiates Exchange Programme With Asian Badminton Powerhouses
India's 77th Republic Day: A Grand Display of Culture and Military Might
Adani and Embraer to Boost India's Civil Aviation with New Aircraft Assembly Line
Farewell to a Chronicler of India: Mark Tully's Legacy
LogiMAT India 2026: Pioneering a New Era in Indo-German Logistics