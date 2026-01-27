India-Italy Ties Set for Transformative Growth: A Bilateral Renaissance

India and Italy are poised for a transformative phase in their bilateral relations, marked by rapid expansion and collaboration across multiple sectors. Italian President Sergio Mattarella underscored the shared values of democracy and rule of law that bind Delhi and Rome in a message to India's President Droupadi Murmu on Republic Day.

Mattarella expressed optimism about the strengthening synergies between the two nations, highlighting the Joint Strategic Action Plan as a cornerstone for enriched cooperation. This includes collaborations in economic, scientific, and civil society domains, which are increasingly creating new opportunities for both countries. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining a rules-based international order for global stability.

The recent sealing of a free trade agreement between India and the European Union, described as the "mother of all deals," marks a pivotal moment in international relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a "new blueprint for shared prosperity," complementing strategic defense and mobility agreements. The presence of European Council and Commission Presidents at India's 77th Republic Day celebrations further underscored the deepening ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)