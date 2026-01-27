Left Menu

Pakistan and Myanmar: Reinvigorating Diplomatic Ties

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Myanmar's Foreign Minister U Than Swe discussed enhancing bilateral relations in trade, education, and culture. The visit marked a significant step in diplomatic engagement, strengthening ties through a newly signed memorandum of understanding for political consultations between the two countries.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation with Myanmar across various sectors, including trade, education, and cultural exchanges. The discussion took place with Myanmar's Foreign Minister, U Than Swe, who was on a four-day visit to Pakistan.

In the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed the Myanmar delegation and reaffirmed Pakistan's intention to further strengthen its longstanding relationship with Myanmar. Both leaders acknowledged the necessity of broadening cooperation in areas such as trade, economic engagement, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

The presence of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar underscored the significance of the diplomatic talks. The meeting resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding for political consultations, aiming to maintain consistent dialogue on bilateral and regional issues, ultimately enhancing ties and fostering mutual interests.

